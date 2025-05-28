Silver Oaks School, Sushant City II, Bathinda, holds workshop on ‘adolescence education'

The school took a commendable step towards promoting health education and breaking social taboos by organising an informative and interactive workshop on ‘Adolescence education and menstrual hygiene’ for students of classes VI-XII. The workshop was conducted by Dr Mohini Aggarwal and Dr Nidhi Gupta in collaboration with Albert David Pharmaceutical Company under the campaign “Sakhi”. The aim was to create awareness about hormonal changes during teenage, menstrual health and hygiene, equip students with essential knowledge, and foster a culture of openness and confidence. Principal Neetu Arora remarked, “At Silver Oaks School, we believe that awareness leads to empowerment. This workshop is a crucial step in educating our girls and boys, helping them grow into confident individuals.”

