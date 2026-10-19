Simardeep, Ananya win gold in badminton meet

Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Sector 41-B, Chandigarh, won gold medal in the U-15 girls’ category at the SWF Badminton Tournament held at the Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. The winning duo, Simardeep Kaur and Ananya, showcased exceptional talent, teamwork and sportsmanship. The school management and principal congratulated the players on their remarkable achievement and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.

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