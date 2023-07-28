Singing competition held at Aryakulam, Nilokheri

An inter-house singing competition was held at the air-conditioned auditorium of the school. The event showcased the extraordinary musical talent of students, bringing together participants from different houses to compete and celebrate the power of music. Students from all four houses — Rig House, Yajur House, Sam House and Atharva House — participated. Neeraj (VIII ISA) from Atharva House emerged as the overall winner of the competition. Sresth Vats (VIII ISA) stood second, Prabhraj Gill (VI Katha) bagged third and Prabhakar (VI Prasna) won the consolation prizes. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at the end of the session declaring the overall winner house. Principal Dinesh Kumar congratulated the winners.