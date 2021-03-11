SIS Public School, Mohali

Students of the school celebrated the World Environment Day. The theme of the day this year was 'Only One Earth'. Amid summer vacation, students of all classes participated and celebrated the day enthusiastically. They presented speeches and PowerPoint presentations on the given theme. They were asked to plant a sapling each to create a green corner in their home. The event was conducted successfully as students shared their pictures and selfies with saplings with their teachers. Principal, Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu, encouraged the students to show concern about their planet. She said, “Each one of you can do your bit by stopping the use of plastic bags; not wasting food, by using public transport to save fuel and to start recycling. For a greener tomorrow, each one needs to do his or her bit”. The celebrations came to an end with everyone taking a pledge to save environment.
