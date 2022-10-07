SIS Public School, Mohali

Anupam Khanna, PGT, English, and Vice-Principal, was awarded the ‘Best Teacher’ Award by the Bharat Vikas Parishad at a felicitation ceremony organised at Golden Bells School, Sector 77, Mohali. Anupam Khanna was awarded the award for her diligent and relentless service in the field of education. Gurkaran Singh was given the ‘Best Student’ Award. His achievement included top grades in Class X and valuable contribution as Head Boy of the school. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu and Director Pawandeep Kaur GIll congratulated the winners.