SIS Public School, Mohali

A prayer meet regarding 'Gender equality' was held at the school. The prayer meet was organised by Class VII students. The prayer meet started with a 'Shabad'. A short play was presented by the students supporting equal participation of women in all fields. All should contribute towards women empowerment. A song was presented by a student praising the presence of daughters in the family. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the students' performance and also expressed her happiness for spreading awareness among people for gender equality. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill appreciated students' initiative. She motivated the students to organise more prayer meets.