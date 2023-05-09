SIS Public School, Mohali

A prayer meet regarding 'Gender equality' was held at the school. It was organised by Class VII students and started with a shabad. A short play was presented by the students supporting equal participation of women in all fields. A song was presented by a student praising the presence of daughters in the family. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the students’ performance and also expressed happiness over the initiative taken to spread awareness among people for gender equality. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill appreciated students' initiative. She motivated the students to organise more such meets.
