SIS Public School, Mohali

To follow the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to realise the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, a week-long Swachhta Abhiyan was observed at the school. Students and teachers took pledge to keep the surroundings clean and green. A special morning assembly was conducted for classes I and II. Through poems and speech they highlighted the importance of cleanliness. A display board competition regarding 'Swachhta Abhiyaan' was held at the school in which students exhibited their creative skills too. Students participated enthusiastically in various competitions related to the campaign like essay writing, poster making and slogan writing. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu enlightened students about importance of cleanliness. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill appreciated students' involvement and motivated them to keep their surroundings clean to avoid sickness.
