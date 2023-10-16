SIS Public School, Mohali

Students of Class XI and XIl conducted a special assembly on Save Girl Child Day. The day is celebrated worldwide to raise awareness against female foeticide and to empower the voices of the girls around us. It was an exemplary celebration where students delivered poignant speeches on the theme and urged everyone to raise awareness about the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. Students sang a heart-touching group song showing how important the girls are to family and society. A heart-rending group dance performance showing girls’ power should never be underestimated left everyone captivated. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated senior students’ initiative. School Director Pawan Deep Kaur Gill stated that a girl child is the pride and future of the nation.

#Mohali