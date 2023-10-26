SIS Public School, Mohali

Angad Singh, student of the school, stood first in the age group of 5-7 years’ category in the district-level painting competition organised by the Child Welfare Council, Punjab. The painting competition was held at Bal Bhawan, Mohali. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the young artist and remarked that such competitions are means of expression. School Director Inderjeet Kaur Pawandeep Kaur Gill congratulated the budding artist and extended her blessings.

#Mohali