SIS Public School, Mohali

The school observed ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ with the theme ‘Say no to corruption, commit to the nation’ as per guidelines issued by CBSE. It was an endeavour to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in public life. Various activities were conducted during the week. Students made thoughtful speeches in a special assembly exhibiting their concern for the threat posed to society by corruption. A pledge was administered to students, teachers and other staff members regarding building of corruption-free society. A debate was conducted for students of Class XII where students expressed their views and suggestions to put an end to the menace in the system. Students of Class XI participated in a quiz showcasing their awareness for corruption-free India. Students of classes VI to VIII participated in slogan-writing and poster making competitions highlighting the measures to curb the evil. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu urged everyone to be cautious and watchful in all public dealings. She added that corruption is a national evil that must be uprooted to fulfil the vision of India as a developed nation. Director Pawan Deep Kaur Gill stated that such vigilance programmes help to make students honest and responsible citizens of the nation.

