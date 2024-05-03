SIS Public School, Mohali

The school observed Labour Day to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the supporting staff. The motive was to teach the students to respect the people who work for them. Teachers briefed the students about the dignity of labour. Students participated exuberantly in the activities like salad making and card making. As a mark of respect students from kindergarten presented handmade ‘Thank you’ cards to them. Students wore fancy dresses of helpers and took the responsibility of cleanliness on the day to showcase their love and respect for the supporting staff. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu extended her gratitude to the supporting staff for their priceless contribution, adding that their sense of responsibility adds to the smooth functioning of the school. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill gave away sweets and gifts to honour the sub-staff for their services to the school.
