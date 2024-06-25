SIS Public School, Mohali

The school celebrated International Yoga Day to promote health, wellness, and mindfulness within school community. The celebrations included a virtual online session for students, where they participated enthusiastically from their homes. The session included a guided yoga practice, led by a professional instructor, emphasising the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines to enhance physical and mental well-being. Students enjoyed learning various ‘asanas’ and breathing techniques, which they can continue practicing for long-term benefits. In addition to the online session for students, an offline session was organised for the teaching staff. This session provided an opportunity for teachers to unwind and rejuvenate through a comprehensive yoga session that focused on stress relief, flexibility, and mindfulness. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu highlighted the significance of yoga in modern education, stating, “By integrating yoga into our daily lives, we equip our students and staff with the tools to handle stress, improve concentration, and maintain overall well-being.” School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill stated, “International Yoga Day reminds us of the timeless wisdom of yoga. Our school is committed to fostering a healthy environment where our students and staff can thrive. Today’s celebrations are a testament to our dedication to promoting holistic education.”
