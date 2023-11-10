SIS Public School, Mohali, celebrates annual sports day

The school celebrated its annual sports day. The celebrations started with hoisting of the school flag, followed by glorious and well synchronised march past with contingents of four houses. The house captain of four houses (Sahibjada Ajit Singh, Sahibjada Jujhar Singh, Sahibjada Fateh Singh and Sahibjada Zorawar Singh) led their contingents. After administration of oath by Jasmanpreet from Class XI, school Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu declared the event open. Once the races began, the air was filled with cheering and tonnes of encouragement for the young athletes. Students of all classes completed in events, including obstacles race, shuttle race, sack race, concentration race, back race and balloon rac. Yoga performance by students left everyone enthralled. A field display based on the theme, “Save Nature”, by students was just an amazing experience.

