SIS Public School, Mohali, celebrates Janmashtami

Tiny tots of the school stole the show with their outstanding performance during Janmashtami clebration. Dressed up as lord Krishna, Radha and Gopis, children enacted various scenes from the life of Krishna which drew applause and appreciation from all. The birthday of Krishna was celebrated with many other mirthful performances by children, including enthralling dances and enactments. Children offered flowers and sought blessings of Lord Krishna, whose idol was placed in a beautifully decorated swing. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated all on the special day. School Director exhorted the students to follow the path of truth and honesty and shun evil.

