SIS Public School, Mohali, celebrates World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day was celebrated in the school. A special morning assembly was conducted to raise awareness about tourism and its potential contribution to economic and social growth of a country. Students presented speeches stating how tourism impacts the social, economic, political and cultural values worldwide. It was also highlighted how tourism promotes cultural exchange and enable people worldwide to explore the beauty and diversity of planet Earth. Students participated in poster-making and PPT-making activities describing beautiful tourist destinations. School Director Pawan Deep Kaur Gill and Principal Inderjit Kaur Sandhu informed the students about the importance of the day and also appreciated their participation.

#Mohali