SIS Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

The 114th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh was celebrated with great devotion and patriotic fervour at SIS Public School, Ph-7, Mohali. Tributes were paid to the son of the soil who sacrificed his life at a tender age. A special assembly was organised to instil a feeling of patriotism among the students. Students presented various poems, patriotic songs, skits and group songs. The song ‘Mera rang de basanti chola’ was appreciated by everybody. Students participated in a speech activity where they spoke about the various incidents related to freedom struggle, especially the bomb blast in the Assembly, Bhagat Singh’s prison days and finally execution. The programme focused on the vision Bhagat Singh had for the nation and how youngsters can serve and make their contribution to make his vision come true. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu delivered a speech and appealed to the students to follow in his footsteps and be ideal and patriotic citizens of the nation.