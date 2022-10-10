SIS Public School, Phase-7, Mohali

The school celebrated ‘Green’ Dasehra. A special assembly was organised to mark the day. Tiny tots came dressed in ethnic clothes. They enjoyed activities related to Dasehra and listening to the story of the festival. Primary section students crafted masks, crowns, puppets and sketches of Ravana. Senior students discussed various evils prevalent in society and how they can make people more aware about them. Students were asked to write about their one bad habit and later put it in an effigy of Ravana. The effigy was not burnt but decomposed to convey the message of celebrating Dasehra in a green and clean way. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu urged the students to follow the path of goodness.