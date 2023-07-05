SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

The school organised a two-day workshop on ‘Strengthening the assessment and evaluation practices’ that gave teachers an insight into the various innovative assessment and evaluation techniques. Eighty teachers from different schools attended the workshop. Resource persons Anuja Sharma and Seema Sharma threw light on how to assess students through subject-enriching activities and portfolios. They informed the teachers about learning objectives through the concept of Bloom taxonomy and SMART (specific, measurable attainable, result oriented and time-bound). They also imparted knowledge to teachers on how to frame competency-based questions. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu emphasised on the importance of such workshops for effective teaching learning. School Director Pawan Deep Kaur Gill expressed her gratitude to the resource persons for being a source of motivation and enlightenment to the teachers.
