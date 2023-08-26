SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Teej was celebrated by tiny tots of the school. Students of the kindergarten section performed traditional folk dances, folk songs and Punjabi ‘boliyan’. The tiny tots came dressed up in traditional attires and looked mesmerising. They danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs and enjoyed swings. They performed gidda and bhangra. A mehndi competition was organised in which girls displayed their art. The corridors of the school were decorated with bangles, fulkari and swings. Principal Indrajeet Kaur Sandhu sensitised students to Punjabi culture. School Director Pawan Deep Kaur Dil congratulated all students and teachers and extended her blessings to the tiny tots.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs