SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Teej was celebrated by tiny tots of the school. Students of the kindergarten section performed traditional folk dances, folk songs and Punjabi ‘boliyan’. The tiny tots came dressed up in traditional attires and looked mesmerising. They danced to the tunes of Punjabi songs and enjoyed swings. They performed gidda and bhangra. A mehndi competition was organised in which girls displayed their art. The corridors of the school were decorated with bangles, fulkari and swings. Principal Indrajeet Kaur Sandhu sensitised students to Punjabi culture. School Director Pawan Deep Kaur Dil congratulated all students and teachers and extended her blessings to the tiny tots.

