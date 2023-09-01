SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

Twin sisters Tanya and Tanisha of Class IX of the school won two gold medals at the recently held World Dance Festival, organised by the International Dance Organisation (IDO), in South Korea. More than 20 nations had participated in the championship. The sisters had also won the Asia Pacific Dance Congress, held at Dubai in June this year. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated the shining stars and remarked that Tanya and Tanisha brought name and fame not only to the school but also to the country. School Director Pawan Deep Kaur Gill stated that school is proud of the budding stars and extended her best wishes for their future endeavours.

#Mohali