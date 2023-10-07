SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

A special assembly was conducted in the school to celebrate World Animal Welfare Day. Students presented thought-provoking speeches and poems to raise awareness against cruelty to animals. They enacted a short skit explaining the diverse role of animals in our lives. Girl students presented a beautiful Mayur dance extending a message of saving animals and wildlife. School Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu stated in her address that “we should put in our best efforts to save birds, animals and wildlife”. School director Pawanjit Kaur Gill remarked that these “innocent friends of ours need lot of more love, care and protection”.

#Mohali