SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

To promote celebrating pollution-free and safe Diwali, the school conducted various activities wherein students from different classes participated. The day commenced with a special morning assembly wherein a student of Class III delivered a speech on the significance of the festival and relevance of eco-friendly celebration. Students also presented a dance. The principal was invited to plant saplings to promote green Diwali. The school was decorated with pots, diyas and lanterns. Students participated in a rangoli competition. A rally was held by students to promote awareness on the ill-effects of burning crackers and to celebrate the festival with candles, sweets and non-polluting green crackers. Eating stalls were put up house-wise by students where healthy and tasty snacks were served. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated all and urged students to act responsibly to celebrate environment friendly Diwali. School Director Pawandeep kaur Gill extended her blessings to the students and wished them a safe and happy Diwali.

