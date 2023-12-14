SIS Public School , Phase 7, Mohali

Annual function Fantasia-2023 of the school was held recently. Dr Shvetta Arora, joint Secretary at CBSE, currently posted at CBSE regional office Chandigarh presided over the occasion. Several dignitaries, including school Chairman S. Sartaj Singh Gill, Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill, Manager Amarjeet Singh, Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu graced the occasion. The programme commenced with a welcome note by school Vice-Principal Anupam Khanna followed by lighting of lamp by the dignitaries present. A shabad followed by Ganesh Vandana set the tone for the event. The celebrations included a series of thematic performances ranging from devotion to family values, parental love, a circus show, kathputli dance, classical dance, teacher-parents bond, glorification of third gender, bhangra, etc. A circus show presented by students of classes II and III showcasing various skills, jubilant dance and funny enactments of a clown left the audience spellbound. Bhangra performance was like the icing on the cake.The Annual report of the school portraying progress and achievements of school was presented by the Principal. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by school Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill.
