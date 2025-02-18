SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali

DT
Students, staff and management of the school bade a fond farewell to the outgoing students of Class XIl. The day began with a welcome speech by a student of Class XI, followed by lighting of lamp. After invoking the Almighty’s...
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 18, 2025 IST
Students, staff and management of the school bade a fond farewell to the outgoing students of Class XIl. The day began with a welcome speech by a student of Class XI, followed by lighting of lamp. After invoking the Almighty’s blessings in the form of a ‘shabad’, students of Class XI presented scintillating dance performances and songs. A special cultural programme and different fun-filled games were organised. The podium was set ablaze with the ramp walk followed by a questionnaire and talent hunt round for students of Class XII. The excellence awards were given to the overall champions. The most awaited result of the ramp walk and modelling session was announced. Tushar Mahajan and Jasleen Kaur were declared as ‘Mr Handsome’ and ‘Ms Elegant’, respectively. Students danced to their heart’s content to the DJ music and enjoyed a sumptuous lunch. The programme concluded with a thanks giving speech by a student of Class XII. School Principal gave blessings to the outgoing students and shared valuable tips on how to fare well in the exams. School Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill extended best wishes to the outgoing students for their future endeavours.

