SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, celebrates International Day of Yoga

SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, celebrates International Day of Yoga

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
The school celebrated International Day of Yoga to promote health, wellness, and mindfulness within the school community. The celebrations included a virtual online session for students, where they participated enthusiastically from their homes. The session included a guided yoga practice led by a professional instructor, emphasising the importance of incorporating yoga into daily routines to enhance physical and mental well-being. Students enjoyed learning various asanas and breathing techniques, which they can continue practicing for long-term benefits. In addition to the online session for students, an offline session was organised for the teaching staff. This session provided an opportunity for teachers to unwind and rejuvenate through a comprehensive yoga session that focused on stress relief, flexibility, and mindfulness. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu emphasisied that pursuing yoga and meditation is instrumental for handling stress, improving concentration, and maintaining overall well-being.

