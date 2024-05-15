SIS Public School, Phase 7, Mohali, celebrates Mother’s Day

To honour and salute mother’s love, Mother’s Day was celebrated in the school. The programme started with a welcome speech, followed by a skit rendering everyone spellbound. Tiny tots from kindergarten gave a spectacular dance performance to show their love for their mothers. Mothers of tiny tots reciprocated equally by participating in cooking competition and talent hunt show and fashion show. Students of LKG, UKG, Class l and Class II gave emotionally charged dance performances sending love to their mothers. The programme concluded with the ramp walk by mothers. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu appreciated the students’ performances and asked them to be the obedient and caring children of their mothers. Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill blessed the kids and wished all mothers a ‘Happy Mother’s Day.

