SIS School wins medals in zonal volleyball meet

Students of Sant Isher Singh (SIS) Public School, Mohali, won medals at the Zonal Volleyball Championship held at Government School, Phase 3B1, Mohali. The Under-17 and Under-19 girls’ teams clinched gold medals, while the Under-14 boys’ team secured the silver medal after displaying exceptional teamwork and determination. Principal Inderjeet Kaur Sandhu congratulated the winners and appreciated their dedication, discipline, and sportsmanship while acknowledging the efforts of the coaches. Director Pawandeep Kaur Gill applauded the achievers and encouraged students to pursue excellence in both academics and sports.

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