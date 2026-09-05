Six-A-Side Soccer Tournament commences

The 22nd VV De Rozario Six-A-Side Soccer Tournament commenced at St Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, featuring 28 teams in knockout matches. Day One witnessed exciting matches, with teams, including St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, The Tribune School, St Xavier's School Panchkula, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Ashiana Public School, MDAV School and St Anne's Convent School securing victories in the U-14 category. In the U-18 category, Saupin's School, Shishu Niketan School, Guru Nanak Public School, St Mary's School and St Xavier's Senior Secondary School emerged victorious.

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