Home / The School Tribune / Siya shines in National Volleyball Championship

Siya shines in National Volleyball Championship

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:09 AM Jan 21, 2026 IST
RK International School, Nabahi, accorded a grand and heartfelt welcome to its star athlete Siya Thakur, who returned with a victorious spirit after excelling at the National Volleyball Championship. Siya’s remarkable achievement is a shining example of her dedication, discipline, and unwavering passion for sports The memorable welcome ceremony was graced by the presence of the school management, Principal, Siya’s proud parents, coaches, teachers, staff members, and enthusiastic students, all of whom extended their warm wishes and appreciation. The school authorities lauded Siya’s hard work and described her journey as an inspiration for young learners to dream big and work relentlessly to achieve excellence. The entire school fraternity wished Siya continued success and many more milestones in her sporting career.

