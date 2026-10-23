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Home / The School Tribune / Size rules the report card: Study finds fetal growth outlasts birth timing in the classroom

Size rules the report card: Study finds fetal growth outlasts birth timing in the classroom

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Tribune News Service
London, Updated At : 03:15 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Babies born smaller than expected are more likely to experience poorer school performance as teenagers, according to a major new study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Researchers from the University of Warwick and the PsychGen Centre at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health tracked 92,551 children from full-term pregnancies (37–41 weeks) from infancy to adolescence.

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They found that children who weighed less than most babies of the same sex and gestational age achieved lower national test scores in mathematics and reading. This link persisted into their mid-teens.

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The study contrasted birth size with delivery timing. While babies born at 37–38 weeks showed early language and movement delays compared to those born at 39–41 weeks, these differences vanished by school age.

“What surprised us was the contrast,” said Xuan Zhao, from Warwick’s Department of Psychology. “Differences linked to being born slightly earlier... largely washed out by age five, while those linked to being smaller than expected were still apparent in school performance at 14–15 years of age.”

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Professor Siobhan Quenby MBE, from Warwick Medical School, noted: “If your baby is normal size or large... there are no long-term effects of being delivered a few weeks before your due date.”

She emphasised that while not every small baby struggles, the study underlines the need to monitor growth and provide early support.

Professor Dieter Wolke added that being small “may indicate adverse effects on the brain that affect learning,” but noted that “the long-term effects... may be altered by parenting home stimulation and school support.” The researchers utilised data from the Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort Study, tracking development from six months old up to age 15.

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