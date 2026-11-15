Skater Tanisha wins bronze medal

St Mary's School, Sector 46B, Chandigarh, celebrated the achievement of Tanisha of Class III-A, who won a bronze medal at the Roller Hockey Skating Championship. Her dedication, hard work and passion for skating have earned her this achievement, reflecting her determination and sporting spirit. The school management, Principal and teachers congratulated Tanisha and wished her continued success. The school expressed pride in her accomplishment.
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