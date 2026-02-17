'Skill Expo' organised

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, organised a Technology Exhibition, titled “Skill Expo”, where students of Class VI presented an impressive display of innovation, creativity, and scientific thinking. The exhibition transformed the school campus into a vibrant centre of ideas and technological exploration. The event featured a variety of technology-based projects, including smart models and working prototypes addressing real-life challenges. Students demonstrated remarkable curiosity, logical reasoning, and problem-solving abilities. Their confidence and clarity while explaining scientific concepts reflected their deep understanding and dedication. Students, teachers and visitors at the exhibition appreciated the originality and practical relevance of the projects. Several exhibits highlighted innovative ideas with strong potential for future development. Addressing the students, Principal Jaya Bhardwaj applauded their creativity and innovative spirit. She highlighted the importance of experiential learning and encouraged students to continue exploring new ideas and using technology responsibly for the betterment of society.

