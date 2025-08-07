Skin health camp at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Simply Health Plus Pvt Ltd organised a skin health camp in collaboration with Park Hospital at the school, providing free skin check-ups and consultations to students and staff members. Dr Shreya (MD, Dermatology) visited the school with her team for the camp. The camp aimed to promote skin health awareness and educate students on proper skin care practices. Students were equipped with detailed knowledge of various skin problems which occur during adolescent period. The Principal motivated the students to adopt healthy eating habits and lifestyle.

Advertisement