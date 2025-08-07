DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Skin health camp at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

Skin health camp at Shivalik Public School, Patiala

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Simply Health Plus Pvt Ltd organised a skin health camp in collaboration with Park Hospital at the school, providing free skin check-ups and consultations to students and staff members. Dr Shreya (MD, Dermatology) visited the school with her team for the camp. The camp aimed to promote skin health awareness and educate students on proper skin care practices. Students were equipped with detailed knowledge of various skin problems which occur during adolescent period. The Principal motivated the students to adopt healthy eating habits and lifestyle.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts