Skit competition organised

An inter-section skit competition was organised for Class IV students with great enthusiasm and vibrant participation at Shivalik Public School, Phase-6, Mohali. The event provided a wonderful platform to the students to showcase their acting skills, creativity and confidence. The students presented engaging skits on meaningful themes. Each performance beautifully conveyed strong moral values and important life lessons. Guest of honour Dr Goggi Gupta, Shivalik Institute of Education and Research, Mohali, appreciated the efforts of the students and applauded their confidence and enthusiasm. The Best Actor Awards were presented to Daksha of Class IV-C, Rashika and Sanvi of Class IV-M.

