Home / The School Tribune / Sky World School, Panchkula

Sky World School, Panchkula

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:53 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
The school continues to encourage experiential learning through innovative classroom activities. A fine example of this was seen in the mathematics period of Class VI, where Sanchit independently prepared an excellent pull-up threads model to explain geometric shapes. Using simple materials and clear thinking, the model beautifully demonstrated different shapes and their properties. The pull-up mechanism made the concept interactive and engaging, helping classmates understand abstract ideas in a concrete way. This hands-on activity reflects the school’s strong belief in “learning by doing”, where students actively explore, create, and apply concepts rather than memorising them. Sanchit’s effort showcased creativity, confidence, and a deep understanding of mathematics. Such initiatives at the school inspire students to think independently and develop problem-solving skills, making learning meaningful and enjoyable.

