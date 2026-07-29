Sky World School, Panchkula, celebrates Blue Day

Sky World Toddlers celebrated Blue Day as young learners arrived dressed in delightful shades of blue, creating a cheerful and vibrant atmosphere across the campus. To make the day engaging and meaningful, teachers decorated the learning spaces with a captivating blue theme. Through interactive storytelling, colourful visuals, songs and hands-on activities, children explored the fascinating world of rivers, oceans and aquatic life. They discovered different water bodies, identified animals that live in water, learnt about their habitats and understood the importance of water in their daily lives.

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