Sky World School, Panchkula, celebrates Orange Day

Sky World School, Panchkula, celebrated Orange Day with great enthusiasm in the kindergarten wing. The colourful celebration introduced young learners to the orange colour through engaging, hands-on activities. Dressed in vibrant outfits, the children added cheer to the occasion. An orange-peeling activity allowed the children to explore the fruit while developing fine-motor skills and learning about healthy eating. The students also participated in an Orange Day Ramp Walk, showcasing their colourful attire.

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