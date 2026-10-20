Sky World School, Panchkula, organises ‘bhajan’ jamming session

Sky World School, Panchkula, organised a soulful ‘bhajan’ jamming session to promote spirituality, positivity and emotional well-being among students. The session offered a refreshing break from academic pressures, allowing students to experience inner peace and connect with their spiritual selves through devotional music. The melodious ‘bhajans’ created an atmosphere of harmony, devotion and collective joy, fostering gratitude, mindfulness and togetherness. Adding a meaningful dimension to the programme, teachers enacted episodes from the Ramayana to familiarise children with the teachings of Lord Rama and the values of truth, righteousness and compassion. The initiative highlighted the importance of nurturing students’ emotional and spiritual growth alongside academic excellence.

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