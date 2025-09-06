Slogan-writing competition held

Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, observed Hindi Diwas by organising a slogan-writing competition for students. The participants enthusiastically penned down creative and thought-provoking slogans highlighting the beauty, pride, and importance of the Hindi language. The competition not only showcased the students’ originality and expression but also inspired them to value and promote their mother tongue.
