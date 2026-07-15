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Home / The School Tribune / Slogan-writing competition organised

Slogan-writing competition organised

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:54 AM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The NSS Unit of The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal, organised a slogan-writing competition under the NCORD awareness programme on the theme ‘Say No to Drugs – Choose a Healthy Life’. Students participated enthusiastically and showcased their creativity through impactful slogans promoting a drug-free society and a healthy lifestyle. The activity aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage students to become responsible citizens. Principal Atul Sharma appreciated the initiative, stating that such programmes nurture awareness, discipline and positive values among students. Unit Head Poonam Vishisht encouraged students to become ambassadors of the anti-drug campaign. The programme concluded with a collective pledge to spread the message of a healthy, drug-free society.

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The Tribune, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore, and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every single day over the last 145 years. It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. It is run by a five-member Trust, whose Chairman is Shri N N Vohra, former J&K Governor; Justice S S Sodhi, former chief justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, senior advocate in the Supreme Court.

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