Slogan-writing competition organised

The NSS Unit of The Milestone Senior Secondary School, Kaithal, organised a slogan-writing competition under the NCORD awareness programme on the theme ‘Say No to Drugs – Choose a Healthy Life’. Students participated enthusiastically and showcased their creativity through impactful slogans promoting a drug-free society and a healthy lifestyle. The activity aimed to raise awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and encourage students to become responsible citizens. Principal Atul Sharma appreciated the initiative, stating that such programmes nurture awareness, discipline and positive values among students. Unit Head Poonam Vishisht encouraged students to become ambassadors of the anti-drug campaign. The programme concluded with a collective pledge to spread the message of a healthy, drug-free society.
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