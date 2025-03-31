Smart Wonders School, Mohali

The school welcomed the parents of Foundation Years for an insightful orientation programme, which aimed at familiarising them with the school’s philosophy, curriculum, and approach to early childhood education. The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp by school Director Avinash Kaur signifying the pursuit of knowledge. This was followed by a welcome address and presentation by Academic Coordinator Manveen, who introduced parents to structured learning experiences planned for young learners. She provided insights into the daily schedule, learning activities, and assessment methods, while also addressing the importance of social-emotional development in young learners. Principal Poonamjit Kaur addressed the parents and appreciated their enthusiastic participation, recognising their vital role in supporting their child’s educational journey in the early years.