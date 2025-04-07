DT
Smart Wonders School, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 07, 2025 IST
The school organised a welcome assembly for the entire school community, marking the beginning of the new academic session. The assembly was attended by students, teachers, and staff members. The highlight of the assembly was the announcement of the Best House Trophy for the academic year 2024-25. After a number of competitions among the four houses, Oak House emerged as the winner, showcasing exceptional teamwork, discipline, and academic excellence. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the winning house and encouraged all students to strive for excellence in the new academic session. The assembly concluded with a motivational speech, emphasising the importance of hard work, dedication, and teamwork.

