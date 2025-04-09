DT
PT
Smart Wonders School, Mohali

The Parent Orientation for the academic session 2025-26 was conducted successfully, marking the beginning of another year of learning and growth. The session commenced with a warm welcome, lighting of the lamp, followed by an insightful address by Vice-Principal Raina...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
The Parent Orientation for the academic session 2025-26 was conducted successfully, marking the beginning of another year of learning and growth. The session commenced with a warm welcome, lighting of the lamp, followed by an insightful address by Vice-Principal Raina Chona, who elaborated on the school’s vision, rules and regulations. Principal Poonamjit Kaur then took the stage to share valuable insights on fostering a strong parent-school partnership. She discussed the after-school programmes available for students, including remedial classes, extracurricular clubs and skill-based learning initiatives. The importance of open communication between teachers and parents was also highlighted, ensuring a collaborative approach to students’ progress. The orientation concluded with an encouraging message from the Principal, who wished all students and parents the very best for the new session. She expressed confidence that with dedication and teamwork, the year ahead would be one of success, learning and achievement.

