Smart Wonders School, Mohali

Before leaving for summer vacation, a ‘Pyjama Party’ was organised for the students of UKG to Class II of the school. The children came dressed in their colourful night suits and had an exciting time playing various games organised by teachers. The students shared their yummy party tiffins and danced to the tunes of their favourite songs. Principal Poonamjit Kaur, junior wing head Sarika Sharma and foundation years coordinator Manveen Mander wished everyone happy holidays.