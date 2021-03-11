Smart Wonders School, Mohali

Before leaving for summer vacation, a ‘Pyjama Party’ was organised for the students of UKG to Class II of the school. The children came dressed in their colourful night suits and had an exciting time playing various games organised by teachers. The students shared their yummy party tiffins and danced to the tunes of their favourite songs. Principal Poonamjit Kaur, junior wing head Sarika Sharma and foundation years coordinator Manveen Mander wished everyone happy holidays.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police