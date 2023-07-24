Smart Wonders School, Mohali

An assembly was conducted by Class III students of the school to commemorate Vanmahotsav. Students highlighted the history and significance of Vanmahotsav and shared that protecting and preserving environment is a collective responsibility. They sang a melodious group song and a gave a presentation on planting saplings around their homes for creating awareness about the role of trees in maintaining ecological balance. Appreciating their efforts, Principal Poonamjit Kaur encouraged the students to take tiny initiatives and plant trees in the community parks to protect environment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...