Smart Wonders School, Mohali

An assembly was conducted by Class III students of the school to commemorate Vanmahotsav. Students highlighted the history and significance of Vanmahotsav and shared that protecting and preserving environment is a collective responsibility. They sang a melodious group song and a gave a presentation on planting saplings around their homes for creating awareness about the role of trees in maintaining ecological balance. Appreciating their efforts, Principal Poonamjit Kaur encouraged the students to take tiny initiatives and plant trees in the community parks to protect environment.

