Smart Wonders School, Mohali

‘SWS Confluence – Our Choices, Our World’, an inter-school competition was hosted by the school. Onsite as well as online events form part of the competition, the theme for which has been adopted from the iconic Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the UN. More than 300 students from over 17 leading schools of the Tricity are participatin in the four-day event. On Day 1, students from Class I to X participated in three events — Preserve Today, Thrive Tomorrow (Fancy Dress Competition); Introspect Initiate Innovate (Exhibition-cum-Presentation) and Speak to Lead (Jam Session).

#Mohali