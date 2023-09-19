Students of the school performed well in various district as well as zonal-level sports competitions. Representing SWS in lawn tennis at the district level, Rudra Partap Singh and Prabhsaran Singh of Class X bagged the first position in the U-19 boys’ category, after beating GSSS, Mullanpur. Playing against YPS, Mohali, the school’s U-14 girls’ team, comprising of Jasnoor Kaur and Simrat Kaur of Class VII and Nayirah Bhardwaja of Class VI, secured the second place. Bhavya Mahajan of Class VIII got a gold medal, while representing the Sohana Zone in U-14 Girls District Table-Tennis Tournament, after beating the Mohali Zone during the finals. At the zonal level, the school’s boys U-17 basketball team as well as the girls’ U-17 table-tennis team secured the second position after playing against LPS, Mohali. The school’s boys U-17 cricket team bagged the second position while the U-14 cricket team finished third in the zonal-level cricket tournament. In the U-11 individual events of the Sohana Zonal Skating Tournament, Bhavika Sharma of Class VI bagged a gold medal in rink race and two gold medals in road race (1,000 metres 1 lap and 2000 metres 2 lap) and Harseerat Kaur of Class V bagged two bronze medals in rink race and one silver medal in road race (1,000 meters 1 lap). Congratulating everyone on their achievements, Principal Poonamjit Kaur said, “These achievements are a result of the dedicated and consistent efforts put in by our students and staff, and a testimony of the all-round development at Smart Wonders School.”

#Mohali