Smart Wonders School, Mohali

Students of the school won prizes in ‘Schoolathon on Sustainability’. Eleven teams from schools across India competed in the national-level inter-school competition at Manav Rachna University, Faridabad, for the final round to live pitch their business proposal related to the 17 SDGs. Two teams of Class IX from the school were amongst those finalists. One of the school teams, comprising of Tanureet and Gunseerat, was declared winner in the Class IX-XII category and awarded the cash prize of Rs 50,000 for presenting a business proposal on ‘Recycling of Grey Water’. Sanah and Tarushi, members of the second team, were also appreciated for their presentation. Principal Poonamjit Kaur congratulated the budding entrepreneurs for their accomplishment and appreciated the guidance provided by their mentors.
