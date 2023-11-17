Smart Wonders School, Mohali

The school witnessed a lot of hustle and bustle as the students of Class VI celebrated ‘Green Diwali’ in the campus. A special assembly was conducted wherein the students presented prayer, news updates, poems and thoughts reflecting the importance of the festival of lights. They enacted an entertaining Nukkad Natak to create awareness on saving the environment from the pollution caused by firecrackers, and spread the message of celebrating a green and eco-friendly diwali. The highlight of the event was a beautiful dance performance depicting the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.
